SINGAPORE, March 8 — A group of Malaysians stranded in Middle East were among the passengers who safely arrived in Singapore on Saturday aboard the first repatriation flight organised by the republic’s Foreign Ministry (MFA).

MFA said a total of 152 Singaporeans and their dependents safely touched down at Changi Airport from Muscat, Oman, along with citizens from South Korea and Malaysia.

“This reflects the spirit of solidarity during such times of crisis, just like how other countries helped Singaporeans return home in the past.

“We are glad to see them reunite with their loved ones in Singapore,” MFA said in a posting on its official Facebook page on Saturday.

According to MFA, the republic is working on a second repatriation flight from Muscat scheduled for Sunday.

“We are also working on mounting a repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia in the coming days to help more Singaporeans return home,” it added. — Bernama