KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A dispute over a parking space led two local e-hailing drivers to exchange blows in an incident that later went viral on social media.

According to Utusan Malaysia, KLIA district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi said the altercation was recorded by a member of the public at the E-Hailing Long Term Car Park (LTCP) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 4.

Police confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident involved two local men aged 50 and 34 who had a misunderstanding over a parking bay,” Ravi said when contacted by the national daily today.

He said police recorded statements from both men as part of the investigation.

However, Ravi said the two individuals later discussed the matter and agreed to resolve it amicably.

“The complainant who lodged the police report also decided that he does not want the police to pursue further investigation into the case,” he said.

Ravi advised the public not to take matters into their own hands and urged them to report any disputes involving parking in public areas to the authorities.