PARIS, March 30 — French consumers are divided over a growing call to boycott American products in response to President Donald Trump's trade policies and rhetoric against Europe.

But despite a recent poll showing over 60 per cent of French citizens support the boycott, popular US brands such as McDonald's and KFC continued to see strong business in Paris.

“We are starting to see a sanctioning of the US and its policies in people’s attitudes, but there is a gap between the position people have in principle and what they do in practice,” said François Kraus from polling firm Ifop.

The movement, driven by concerns over US tariffs, inclusion policies, and threats against European industries, has gained traction online under the #BoycottUSA hashtag.

Major brands targeted include Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Tesla, Starbucks, Nike, Apple, and Microsoft, though some consumers argue that quality and affordability make them hard to avoid.

Édouard Roussez, who launched a Facebook group encouraging support for French and European goods, said the movement is about shifting consumer habits rather than toppling the US economy.

While some see the boycott as a symbolic gesture, journalist Jean-Philippe Doux dismissed it as “ridiculous” during a radio interview.

Data suggests a broader decline in France’s enthusiasm for the US, with interest in studying, living, and working there at a historic low.

Despite the campaign, many French consumers continue to buy American products, citing convenience, familiarity, and the availability of locally sourced ingredients in some US fast-food chains.

It remains unclear whether the boycott will have any lasting economic impact, but supporters believe their choices send a powerful message about European independence.