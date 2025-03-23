LOS ANGELES, March 23 — Three people were killed and 15 others injured in a late-night shooting at an unsanctioned car show in a park in New Mexico, police said Saturday, adding that no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened at about 10:00 pm Friday in Las Cruces, located about 200 miles (120 kilometers) south of Albuquerque, where about 200 people had gathered for the car show, featuring races and trick driving.

“The investigation so far reveals that there was an altercation between two groups of people, and that altercation escalated to gunfire between both groups. Several other people were also injured in the crossfire,” said Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story.

He told reporters there had been “some type of ill-will between these groups” prior to Friday’s shooting.

“What tends to occur is a lot of illegal behavior with the vehicles. And then also, in this case, there were firearms throughout this entire event,” Story said.

All of the 15 people wounded are between the ages of 16 and 36. Seven of them were transported to hospitals in El Paso, Texas for further treatment, fire chief Michael Daniels said.

Police recovered an estimated 50 to 60 shell casings from the sprawling crime scene.

The FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting with the investigation, officials said.

“I want to ask the community to gather together, to stand strong and united, as we try to heal and face this tragic event,” Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez told a morning press conference. — AFP





