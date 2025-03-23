BANGKOK, March 23 — The Thai government is tightening its border security in response to the growing threat of transnational crimes like human trafficking and online scams.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also chairs the National Security Council, noted that call centre scam operations are shifting from Myawaddy in Myanmar to Cambodia and Vietnam, The Bangkok Post reported today.

“These measures are necessary to combat criminal networks that continue to operate in some areas of the neighbouring country,” he was quoted as saying after a meeting yesterday discussing the security threats in border areas.

Phumtham also confirmed that Thailand’s restrictions on electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to Myanmar will remain in place and urged greater international collaboration against scam networks.



Officials are also assessing the feasibility of designating five districts in Tak province as special security zones.



The Thai government is also mulling creating a legal advisory committee and specialised operation centres to combat threats like drug trafficking across land, sea, and air.

Phumtham said Thailand has reached out to Cambodia’s national defence and interior ministers, as well as authorities in Laos, to strengthen cooperation.

The Thai minister was also asked about long-term solutions to the call centre scam issue.

“The country where the hub of such scams is located should lead a collaborative effort,” he was quoted as replying.



