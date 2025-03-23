VATICAN CITY, March 23 — Pope Francis left Rome’s Gemelli hospital today following a five-week stay to be treated for pneumonia, making his first public appearance since February 14 by waving to well-wishers from a balcony moments before he was discharged.

Francis, 88, went to hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The pope’s doctors said yesterday it would still take “a lot of time” for his aging body to fully heal, and said they had prescribed the pontiff a further two months of rest at the Vatican.

A car carrying Francis left the hospital shortly after noon on Sunday, and was accompanied through Rome by a convoy of police vehicles.

The pope appeared on a balcony at the hospital just before leaving. Using a wheelchair, as he has for several years, he smiled and waved at a group of well-wishers gathered outside.

The pope, whose face looked swollen, appeared only for a few moments. He spoke briefly, with a feeble voice, to thank one of the members of the crowd below, who had brought yellow flowers.

Francis had only been seen by the public once before during his hospital stay, in a photo the Vatican released last week, showing the pontiff at prayer in a hospital chapel.

In the moments before the pontiff’s appearance today, the crowd of hundreds of well-wishers called out for the pope, chanting “Francis, Francis, Francis”. — Reuters