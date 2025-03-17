NEW DEHLI, March 17 — India has revived long-stalled free trade negotiations with farming giant New Zealand, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said today after arriving in New Delhi.

New Zealand’s efforts to broker a free trade deal with the world’s most populous nation have made little progress since stalling almost 10 years ago.

A key sticking point remains whether New Zealand—one of the world’s biggest milk producers—can gain access to India’s heavily protected dairy sector.

“I’ve arrived in Delhi and I’m glad to announce that New Zealand and India have agreed to launch negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement,” Luxon said in a statement.

“It is through trade that we can boost the economies of both our countries, providing more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and Indians.”

Luxon is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.