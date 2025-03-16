ERFURT (Germany), March 16 — A woman was doused in petrol and set alight by an unknown assailant on a tram in the eastern German city of Gera on Sunday, police said, reported German news agency (dpa).

A rescue helicopter is in operation, and investigations are proceeding in all directions, a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was severely injured.

Whether there is already a suspect was initially unclear. The police also could not yet comment on the exact background of the incident.

Witnesses are being questioned and evidence at the crime scene is being secured, the spokesman said.

Based on current knowledge, no other people were injured. — Bernama-dpa