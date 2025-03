JERUSALEM, March 16 — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his negotiating team to continue indirect talks with Hamas on maintaining the fragile ceasefire, a statement from his office said today.

The prime minister "instructed the negotiating team to prepare for the continuation of the talks" and for the release of the remaining hostages, the statement said, in line with a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

More to come