HONG KONG, March 11 — A Hong Kong social worker was found guilty of rioting during the city’s 2019 democracy protests, with the court on Tuesday rejecting her claim of being a mediator and ruling that she encouraged people to resist police.

To quell the massive protest movement that engulfed much of the city in 2019 and 2020, Hong Kong imposed a sweeping national security law and launched a crackdown that is grinding through the courts. Nearly 3,000 people have been convicted in the span of five years.

The social worker, Jackie Chen, argued that she had tried to de-escalate a clash between protesters and police in August 2019 and did not intend on taking part in a riot.

She was acquitted in 2020 but her case was sent to a retrial after prosecutors won on appeal.

Deputy district judge May Chung ruled on Tuesday that Chen had shouted “provocative” words that implied police used excessive force.

“Through her words and acts, (Chen) expressed her support of the protesters... which bolstered their determination and confidence to resist the police,” the judge wrote.

The judge added that the “overwhelming conclusion” from circumstantial evidence was that Chen intended to take part in the riot.

Those found guilty of rioting in the district court face a maximum prison term of seven years.

After the verdict, Chen told supporters in the public gallery to “take care”.

“Just because (the government) disagrees with us, that doesn’t mean we did anything wrong,” she told AFP before the hearing, adding that she would face the outcome with equanimity.

Chen was remanded in custody for sentencing on April 9. — AFP