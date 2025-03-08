TORONTO, March 8 — At least 12 people were injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto and the suspect remained at large, police said early on Saturday.

Four victims had non-life-threatening injuries and the extent of injuries to the rest was not known, the police said in a post on X that did not describe the suspect.

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow posted on X, adding that the police chief had assured her “all necessary resources have been deployed.”

Toronto paramedics told Canada’s CP24 Media the injuries ranged from minor to critical. — Reuters