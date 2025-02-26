BANGKOK, Feb 26 — Seventeen people were killed and more than 20 injured when a bus carrying a municipal study tour group from Bueng Kan Province overturned while descending Phu Thon Hill in Prachinburi, eastern Thailand, early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3am (local time) and the bus, originating from Phon Charoen district, lost control on a curve en route to Rayong province.

According to the Thai Highway Police, initial reports confirmed 17 fatalities and numerous injuries.

“Rescue personnel from the Sajja Kabin Buri Foundation transported the injured to Na Di Hospital and Kabin Buri Hospital for treatment,” the Highway Police stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Thai media reported that three buses were travelling together on the study tour to Rayong.

The bus involved in the incident was a double-decker air-conditioned vehicle and the third in the convoy.

Na Di district chief Somjai Phutthasena, who visited the scene, stated that the cause of the incident is under investigation. — Bernama