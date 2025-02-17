KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has revealed that illicit funds generated from scam centres along the Thai-Myanmar border, as well as in parts of Cambodia and Laos, are fuelling Myanmar’s ongoing civil conflict.

Speaking to Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai in Bangkok recently, Thaksin described these scam networks as a source of “dirty money.”

“It is this dirty money that is financing the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the many factions,’’ he said, highlighting the complexities of the civil war while stressing the need for it to end.

The 75-year-old former prime minister said Asean countries are concerned about the gangs running transnational crime syndicates in the region.

To crack down on online scams targeting victims worldwide, Thailand has cut electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to five border towns in Myanmar from February 5.

Thaksin said although the locals staying in such areas would be affected by such disruptions it had to be done “as Thailand wants the local people to pressure these scam gangs to leave the place.’’

On February 13, the Bangkok Post reported that Chinese businesses had deserted Payathonzu, a Myanmar border town adjacent to Kanchanaburi province in Thailand after power supplies were stopped.

The Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) which controls the area, reportedly ordered illicit businesses to leave by February 28. The disconnection of utility services from Thailand affected over 50,000 people in Payathonzu, the newspaper said.

Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn, the country’s prime minister said Thailand is willing to work with China and other neighbouring countries to put an end to scams, gambling fraud, and other illicit activities.

During her official visit to China early this month, Paetongtarn paid a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping.

Xi thanked Paetongtarn for the “strong measures” Thailand has taken against gangs targeting Chinese people, most recently shutting off power to three crime hubs just across the border from Thailand.

During the weekly cabinet meeting on February 11, Paetongtarn directed relevant agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, and Digital Economy and Society Ministry, along with security authorities, to expedite efforts in cracking down on transnational crimes and online scams.

Thai Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said the relevant agencies and authorities were ordered to liaise with Chinese authorities to crack down on the call centre gangs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai reported to the cabinet that an order to transfer high-ranking Thai officials who are allegedly involved with the call centre gangs would be issued. — Bernama