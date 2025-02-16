PORT LOUIS (Mauritius), Feb 16 — Police in Mauritius arrested the island’s former prime minister Pravind Jugnauth in a money-laundering probe and seized stacks of cash from a business linked to him, they said today.

Officers arrested the 63-year-old along with his wife, Kobita Jugnauth, in the early hours of this morning and questioned him for several hours, police sources — who asked not to be named — told AFP. Kobita Jugnauth was later released.

Pravind Jugnauth was due to appear before a judge later in the morning, the sources said.

A police incident report, seen by AFP, detailed a search by officers at the home of another suspect, in which documents were found bearing the names of the Jugnauths, as well as luxury watches and stacks of various currencies.

The island’s Financial Crimes Commission had asked police to detain the Jugnauths and two other suspects if they tried to leave the country, in a notice issued yesterday, citing investigations into “a case of money-laundering”.

Prime minister from 2017 to 2024, Pravind Jugnauth is a member of one of the dynasties that have dominated the leadership of Mauritius since it became independent from Britain in 1968.

He oversaw a historic deal with Britain for Mauritius to regain sovereignty over the Chagos Islands following a long-running dispute.

He and his Militant Socialist Movement suffered a crushing defeat in tense elections in November. He ceded office to centre-left rival Navin Ramgoolam, who became prime minister for the third time.

During the campaign, both camps promised to improve the lives of ordinary Mauritians, who face cost-of-living difficulties despite strong economic growth.

Under the Chagos deal, Britain will retain a lease for a joint US military base on the island of Diego Garcia.

Both Mauritius and Britain have said US President Donald Trump’s administration will have a say on the final terms of the agreement. — AFP