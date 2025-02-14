MUNICH, Feb 14 — Police believe the Afghan man suspected of driving a car into a group of people in Munich may have had Islamist extremist motives, German authorities said Friday.

Initial assessments of evidence seized from electronic devices belonging to the suspect showed a “certain Islamist orientation”, police spokesman Guido Limmer told reporters.

After the incident, the suspect uttered the words “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) to police officers and also prayed after his arrest, prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann added. — AFP