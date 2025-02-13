SYDNEY, Feb 13 — A severe tropical cyclone was rapidly building strength off Australia’s minerals-rich west coast on Thursday, whipping up destructive winds and forcing the closure of a global iron ore-shipping hub.

Government forecasters said Cyclone Zelia was expected to build into a category five system – the strongest on the scale – before making landfall on Friday afternoon.

Port Hedland, one of the world’s largest iron ore loading ports, has cleared vessels and shut down in anticipation.

“It will continue to rapidly develop today and then start moving towards the coast,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said.

Narramore said the cyclone would bring “damaging and destructive winds” stronger than 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour.

Gusts could be as strong as 290 kilometres (180 miles) an hour near the centre, he said.

Cyclone Zelia is expected to make landfall in Western Australia on February 14, 2025. — Picture from X/Weather Monitor

Category five systems are “extremely dangerous” and can cause “widespread destruction of buildings”, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“That’s why we are so concerned about our residents through this part of the Pilbara coast,” Narramore said.

“It is an intense and dangerous system.”

The cyclone was likely to land near Port Hedland – about 17 hours’ drive north of state capital Perth – before tracking inland across sparsely populated mining and cattle country.

Emergency Services Western Australia urged residents to tie down trampolines and board up exposed windows.

“There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a cyclone is approaching the area.”

The northwest coast of Western Australia is the most cyclone-prone region in the country, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

It also has “the highest incidence of cyclones in the southern hemisphere”.

The region holds significant deposits of iron ore, copper and gold, and is home to some of Australia’s largest mining operations. — AFP