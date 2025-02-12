Severe health risks in five Greater Bangkok areas: Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Pathom

BANGKOK, Feb 12 — The capital of Malaysia’s northern neighbour Thailand and its surrounding provinces were hit by the worst levels of air pollution today with ultra fine dust measured as particulate matter (PM2.5) reaching a hazardous 135.1 microgrammes per cubic metre.

The kingdom’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) listed 26 provinces across Thailand as exposed to unsafe levels of PM2.5, with the red-level pollution spanning from 77 to 135.1µg/m³, far exceeding the government’s safe limit of 37.5µg/m³, The Bangkok Post reported.

In Greater Bangkok, which includes the provinces of Samut Sakhon (130.8µg/m³), Samut Prakan (128.1µg/m³), Nonthaburi (122.7µg/m³), Pathum Thani (114.7µg/m³), and Nakhon Pathom (112.8µg/m³), air quality also posed severe health risks.

Other provinces suffering from red-level pollution included Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Nong Khai, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Saraburi, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Nayok, Lop Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Uthai Thani, Chanthaburi, Kalasin, and Sa Kaeo.

Ten other provinces reported moderate or safe air quality, with eight provinces, including Nakhon Si Thammarat, Rayong, Surat Thani, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Krabi, and Amnat Charoen, falling into yellow-level categories, and two northern provinces, Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son, enjoying good air quality.

Additionally, 41 provinces had orange-level pollution, ranging from 38.8 to 72.2µg/m³, including Khon Kaen, Phangnga, Phuket, Songkhla, Trang, and Ubon Ratchathani.