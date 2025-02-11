GENEVA, Feb 11 — World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that communication on bird flu had become challenging since US President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal from the global health agency.

Asked about communication received by the WHO from Washington on the H5N1 outbreak, Christian Lindmeier described it as a “challenge”, with traditional channels cut.

He declined to elaborate.

Under WHO rules, states have binding obligations to communicate on public health events with the potential to cross borders. These include advising the WHO immediately of a health emergency and measures on trade and travel.

The US outbreak of the H5N1 virus has infected nearly 70 people, mostly farm workers, since April. The US Department of Agriculture reported for the first time last week that a second strain of bird flu was found in dairy cattle in Nevada, a discovery that ramped up concerns about the US outbreak. — Reuters