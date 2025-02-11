NUR SHAMS (Palestinian Territories), Feb 11 — Dozens of Palestinian families fled yesterday from the Nur Shams refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, as Israel pushed on with a sweeping military operation.

“We hear explosions and bombings as well as bulldozers. It’s a tragedy. They are doing here what they did in Gaza,” said Ahmed Ezza, a resident.

Ahmed Abu Zahra, another resident of the camp which is on the outskirts of Tulkarem, said he was forced to leave his home.

“The (Israeli) army came and we were forced to leave after they started destroying our homes”.

Three Palestinians, including two women and a young man, were killed on Sunday in Nur Shams, the health ministry in the territory said.

Israel said its military police had opened an investigation into the death of one of them, a woman who was eight months pregnant.

It said on Saturday it had launched an operation in Nur Shams, part of a much larger campaign that began in January in Tulkarem and Jenin, which it said had “targeted several terrorists”.

In the streets of Nur Shams camp, under a light rain, residents were fleeing.

Maram Al-Assali, 12, poses in front of her destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP pic

An AFP photographer saw dozens of families hastily leaving the camp, while bulldozers carried out large-scale demolitions amid gunfire and explosions.

According to Murad Alyan, from the camp’s popular committee, “more than half of the 13,000 inhabitants have fled out of fear for their lives”.

Since January 21, the Israeli military has been conducting a major operation in the “triangle” of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, where half a million Palestinians live.

Israel says it is targeting “terrorist infrastructure”.

Jenin in particular is a bastion of armed Palestinian militant groups.

A drone view shows Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 19, 2024. — Reuters pic

‘Without precedent’

“What we are living through is without precedent,” Ahmad al-Assaad, the governor of Tubas, told AFP.

The Israeli operations “today did not target fighters, but civilians, women and children, and they blew houses to pressure residents into leaving”.

According to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Israel was pursuing an “all-our war on the Palestinian people”.

“Since the ceasefire began in Gaza, the West Bank has been on fire”, it said in a post on X, referring to the truce agreement that halted the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on January 19.

“The objective of these operations is not security-related, but political,” said Abdallah Kamil, the governor of Tulkarem.

The Grand Palace hotel stands damaged, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, after a proposal by US President Donald Trump for the US to take over Gaza and displace its residents, in Gaza City February 6, 2025. — Reuters pic

“They destroy everything”, he said of the Israeli military. “They are trying to change the demographics of the region.”

Israel insists that its operations are targeted at Palestinians suspected of preparing attacks against Israeli citizens.

The Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of applying “the same policy of destruction” in the West Bank as in Gaza.

Violence has exploded in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

At least 887 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed by the Israeli military or settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 32 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to official Israeli figures. — AFP