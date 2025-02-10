WELLINGTON, Feb 10 — The Cook Islands lie halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii and are made up of 15 islands and atolls spread over 700 square miles (1.9 million square kilometres)

The country in 2021 had a population of 15,040.

Ongoing New Zealand relationship

The Cook Islands was within the New Zealand borders from 1901. In 1965, it became self governing but in free association with New Zealand. It is a realm country of New Zealand, along with Niue and Tokelau.

It has its own government and King Charles III is head of state.

Cook Islanders have New Zealand citizenship and passports. They have the same rights as a New Zealander such as the ability to work, go to school and use the medical system.

There is no Cook Islands passport or citizenship. Cook Island’s Prime Minister Mark Brown had mooted a Cook Islands passport and citizenship but backed down after New Zealand said Cook Islanders could not hold both and any change would need to be decided by referendum.

Around 94,000 Cook Islands Maori live in New Zealand and over 7,000 live in Australia.

Foreign affairs security

Under the 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration, the Cook Island’s is able to interact with the international community as an independent state. Any action taken in New Zealand for the foreign affairs of the Cook Islands will be at their request.

However, both New Zealand and the Cook Islands undertook in the declaration to consult regularly on foreign affairs matters, cooperate in pursuit of common foreign relation objectives and advise each other when a proposed foreign policy initiative may affect the rights, obligations and interests of the other.

It also outlines that New Zealand will continue to assist with the defence of the Cook Islands if requested and that the two countries will consult regularly on defence and security agreements.

It does not qualify for United Nations membership. In 2023, the United States recognised the Cook Islands as a sovereign and independent state.

Economy

The economy is centred around tourism but there is work underway to explore deep sea mining.

In 2019 it graduated to become a “high income country”, which means it is no longer eligible for Official Development Assistance under OECD.