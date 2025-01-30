JERUSALEM, Jan 30 — Hamas officials accused Israel yesterday of delaying aid deliveries to Gaza and jeopardising a truce and hostage release deal, an allegation Israel dismissed as “fake news.”

Since a ceasefire in the war in Gaza took effect on January 19, truckloads of aid have been allowed into the devastated Gaza Strip.

The truce is hinged on the release of Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, in exchange for 1,900 people held in Israeli jails.

Hamas has so far released seven hostages, with 290 prisoners freed in exchange. Three more hostages are due to be released today.

But two senior Hamas officials accused Israel of slowing down aid deliveries, with one citing items key to Gaza’s recovery such as fuel, tents, heavy machinery and other equipment.

“According to the agreement, these materials were supposed to enter during the first week of the ceasefire,” one official said.

“We warn that continued delays and failure to address these points will affect the natural progression of the agreement, including the prisoner exchange.”

Israel hit back at the accusation, with a spokesman for COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, calling it “totally fake news”.

Between Sunday and 1100 GMT on Wednesday, “3,000 trucks entered Gaza”, the spokesman said.

“The agreement says it should be 4,200 in seven days,” he added.

As the text of the agreement that Qatar, Egypt and the United States mediated has not been made public, AFP was not able to verify its terms on aid.

Both Hamas officials said group representatives raised the issue during a meeting with Egyptian officials in Cairo yesterday.

If all goes to plan on the hostage and prisoner releases today, a further three hostages are set to be released on Saturday.

The agreement is intended to end more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas that erupted with the militant group’s attack on Israel in 2023.

The two sides are currently implementing the first 42-day phase of the agreement, which should see 33 hostages freed.

People gather by a banner welcoming people near the rubble of a collapsed building along Gaza's coastal al-Rashid Street for people to cross from the Israeli-blocked Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip into Gaza City on January 26, 2025. — AFP pic

Hope

Next, they are due to start discussing a long-term end to the war.

The third and final phase of the deal should see the reconstruction of Gaza as well as the return of the bodies of any remaining dead hostages.

The families of people still held in Gaza were holding out hope the truce would hold, with hundreds of people attending a rally in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to show support.

“We have to be optimistic. We have to keep on trying and not give up,” 27-year-old Shakked Fainsod said.

“If their families keep on fighting, then I don’t have the privilege to stay home and not keep fighting as well.”

US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for sealing the agreement after months of fruitless negotiations under his predecessor Joe Biden.

He has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on February 4, according to the premier’s office.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during US President Trump’s second term,” the statement said.

After the truce took effect, Trump touted a plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip, calling for Palestinians to relocate to neighbouring countries such as Egypt or Jordan.

The idea has faced strong backlash from Egypt and Jordan as well as from European governments.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday that the forced displacement of Palestinians was an “injustice that we cannot take part in”.

Despite the devastation wrought by the war, more than 376,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza, according to the UN humanitarian office OCHA.

“I’m happy to be back at my home,” said Saif Al-Din Qazaat, who returned to northern Gaza but had to sleep in a tent next to the ruins of his house.

“I kept a fire burning all night near the kids to keep them warm... (They) slept peacefully despite the cold but we don’t have enough blankets,” the 41-year-old told AFP.

People walk along Salah al-Din road in Nuseirat as they make their way to the northern part of the Gaza strip on January 28, 2025. — AFP pic

Rubble

For many, the journey marked not just a return home but a confrontation with the harsh realities of the destruction wrought by the war.

Mona Abu Aathra managed to travel from central Gaza to Gaza City, though she has yet to assess the full extent of the war’s impact on her home.

Her hometown, Beit Hanoun, was among the areas hardest hit by a months-long Israeli military operation which continued right up to this month’s ceasefire.

“We returned to Gaza City with nothing, and there’s no drinking water. Most streets are still blocked by the rubble of destroyed homes,” the 20-year-old told AFP. — AFP