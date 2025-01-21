WASHINGTON, Jan 21 — US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would issue what is expected to be a flurry of executive orders and directives, as he sought to put his stamp on his new administration on matters ranging from energy to immigration.

Two sources familiar with the plans said more than 200 such orders and directives could be released in what is known internally as a “shock-and-awe” effort.

Here is what we know about the executive orders so far:

Immigration

In an inaugural address shortly after being sworn in to a second term in the White House, Trump said he will declare illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border a national emergency, send troops there and ramp up deportations of criminal offenders.

He also said he would invoke a 1798 wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act to target foreign gang members in the US, a legal authority last used to detain non-citizens of Japanese, German, and Italian descent in internment camps during World War Two, and designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

The Trump administration also is ending asylum for people who cross US borders illegally, enhancing vetting and screening of “aliens,” suspending refugee resettlements and committing to building a wall on the US-Mexico border, according to the White House’s website.

Shortly after Trump’s inauguration, US border authorities said they had shut down the Biden administration’s CBP One entry programme, which had allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the US legally by scheduling an appointment on an app.

Trump intends to challenge US citizenship for children born to parents in the US illegally, an incoming Trump official said earlier on Monday. So-called “birthright citizenship” stems from an amendment to the US Constitution and any move to restrict it will almost certainly trigger legal challenges.

Energy

Trump said he would immediately declare a national energy emergency, promising to fill up strategic oil reserves and export US energy all over the world.

“We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it,” he said.

Trump, who vowed during his campaign to “drill, baby, drill,” will also sign an executive order focused on Alaska, an official with the incoming administration said, adding that the state was critical to US national security and could allow exports of liquefied natural gas to other parts of the US and allies.

The US also will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and end leasing to wind farms, according to the White House’s website. In addition, Trump said he would revoke what he has called an electric vehicle mandate.

Members of his team are recommending sweeping changes to cut off support for EVs and charging stations and to strengthen measures blocking the import of cars, components and battery materials from China, according to a document seen by Reuters.

They have also recommended imposing tariffs on all battery materials globally, a bid to boost US production, and then negotiating individual exemptions with allies, the document shows.

Trump’s executive orders will also likely seek to roll back the Biden administration’s climate regulations on power plants, end a pause on LNG export approvals, and revoke waivers allowing California and other states to have tighter pollution rules.

Tariffs

Trump said on Monday he would tariff and tax countries to enrich Americans, promised an overhaul of the trade system, and said the US would establish an “External Revenue Service” to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues from foreign sources.

He also will issue a broad trade memo on Monday that stops short of imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, but rather directs federal agencies to evaluate US trade relationships with China, Canada and Mexico, an incoming Trump administration official said.

The Republican president has pledged tariffs of 10 per cent on global imports, 60 per cent on Chinese goods and a 25 per cent import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products, duties that may upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation.

The official, confirming a Wall Street Journal report, said Trump will direct agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits and address unfair trade and currency policies by other nations.

The memo will single out China, Canada and Mexico for scrutiny but will not announce new tariffs, the official said. It will direct agencies to assess Beijing’s compliance with its 2020 trade deal with the US, as well as the status of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the official said.

Trump believes tariffs would help boost US economic growth, although opponents warn that the costs would likely be passed along to consumers.

Diversity and transgender rights

Trump will issue executive orders that slash diversity, equity and inclusion programs and proclaim the US government will only recognize two sexes — male and female — that cannot be changed, an incoming White House official said on Monday.

The official added that more actions on DEI programmes were expected “very soon.”

Trump also has vowed to sign an executive order ending transgender rights in the US military and inside US schools.

In a campaign video in 2023, Trump said that on his first day in office he would revoke the Biden administration’s policies that provide information and resources to those seeking medical care so they can align their bodies with the gender they identify with. That care can include hormone therapy and surgery.

As for transgender athletes, he told a rally on Sunday that he would act on his first day to stop the participation of trans athletes in women’s sports.

Pardons

Trump is preparing to issue sweeping pardons to defendants charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and intends to cut short sentences for some people who attacked police, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source did not give details about when Trump planned to do so.

The plan, first reported by ABC News, calls for pardoning those who did not commit violence during the attack, effectively wiping away legal consequences from their convictions.

Federal bureaucracy

Trump will freeze hiring of bureaucrats except in essential areas and force federal workers to work from their offices, according to the White House website.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had vowed to end the work-from-home arrangements for tens of thousands of federal employees, which were greatly increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December, Trump said if federal workers refuse to return to the office, “they’re going to be dismissed.”

By forcing government workers back into the office, Trump and his allies hope it could trigger large-scale resignations, which would assist in their goal of reducing the size of the federal bureaucracy. — Reuters