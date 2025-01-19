WASHINGTON, Jan 19 — Donald Trump said yesterday he plans to sign a record number of executive orders after being sworn in as president, beginning “right after” he delivers his inaugural address.

Trump told NBC News the number of orders he will sign after taking office on Monday had not yet been determined but the figure will be “record-setting.”

Asked if it would exceed 100, Trump said “at least in that category.”

The president-elect is expected to sign orders undoing many of the policies advanced during President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration.

Trump’s promises for Day 1 of his new term also include a mass deportation program.

The expulsion of undocumented migrants will “begin very, very quickly,” Trump told NBC.

“I can’t say which cities because things are evolving. And I don’t think we want to say what city. You’ll see it firsthand,” he said in the phone interview.

Recent inaugurations have been held on the steps of the US Capitol overlooking the National Mall, but Trump announced Friday the ceremony was moving indoors because of unusually cold weather forecast to hit Washington.

“I think we made the right decision,” he said. “The weather was really looking bad in terms of the coldness, and I think it would have been dangerous for a lot of people.”

Trump was due to arrive in Washington later Saturday to begin his inaugural festivities with a private event featuring fireworks at his golf club in Virginia outside Washington. — AFP