KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and the Terengganu state government today signed a settlement agreement to streamline the land ownership status of commercial plantations in six districts in the state.

In a statement, Felda said the districts involved are Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman.

It said the move marks a continuation of long-standing cooperation between both parties since 1969 under the Land Development Schemes Agreements (Terengganu State Agreement), based on the Land (Group Settlement Areas) Act 1960 (Act 530).

“The settlement will generate economic returns and benefits for the Felda community as a whole, in line with efforts to strengthen their socio-economic development and well-being,” the statement said.

Felda also expressed appreciation to the federal government for acting as the main facilitator, as well as to the Terengganu state government and other parties involved in finalising the agreement.

“The close cooperation between the federal and state governments, as well as Felda, has been the key driver in achieving this amicable resolution, reflecting effective governance in the interest of the people,” it said.

Previously, the Terengganu state government issued notices prohibiting encroachment on land cultivated by Felda involving 10 plantations covering about 15,000 hectares.

It had claimed the land was developed without payment of premiums, taxes or profit-sharing for over 40 years.

The notices were issued simultaneously to plantation management in the six districts involved.

However, the state government later extended the remedial period for Felda following positive developments from negotiations. — Bernama