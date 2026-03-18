PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Individual taxpayers do not need to submit an amended Income Tax Return Form (BNCP) for the Year of Assessment 2025 to correct an accidental error in marking the “Tax Borne by Employer” column.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB), in a statement today, said it has conducted a review and successfully identified the affected cases.

“The IRB has noted that some individual taxpayers inadvertently marked the ‘Tax borne by employer’ column when filling out their Income Tax Return Forms for the Year of Assessment 2025, resulting in delays in receiving excess tax refunds.

“For cases confirmed as marking errors, the excess tax refunds will be processed in stages,” the statement said

The IRB explained that the tax refund system operates automatically based on the information provided by taxpayers in their returns.

“As such, the accuracy of the information submitted is crucial to ensure a smooth and timely refund process,” it added.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring tax refund management is carried out fairly, transparently and with integrity, in line with ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the country’s tax administration. — Bernama