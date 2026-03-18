KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Ministry of Works has issued a public reminder to motorists travelling for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri ‘balik kampung’ exodus, releasing a list of Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) camera locations along the North-South Expressway (PLUS).
In a statement posted on its social media channels, the ministry advised drivers to be vigilant and adhere to speed limits, noting that the cameras are strategically placed to automatically detect traffic offences.
As roads become busier with holiday traffic, the ministry stressed that the system is in place to ensure all road users comply with regulations for their collective safety.
“Drive cautiously, obey the speed limit, and always be careful. It is better to be slow and arrive safely at your destination to celebrate with your loved ones,” the ministry said.
Below are the official AwAS camera locations for motorists’ reference.
AwAS camera locations on PLUS Expressway
Northbound:
- KM 1, Johor Bahru
- KM 151.4, Pagoh
- KM 184.2, Jasin
- KM 214.4, Alor Gajah
- KM 299.9, Kampar
- KM 301.6, Kajang
- KM 375.9, Slim River
- KM 204.6, Taiping
- KM 174, Bandar Baharu
- KM 97.2, Kuala Muda
Southbound:
- KM 96.3, Kuala Muda
- KM 166, Seberang Perai Selatan
- KM 214.4, Alor Gajah
- KM 328.8, Behrang
- KM 185, Bemban
- KM 146.8, Pagoh
- KM 1, Johor Bahru