KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Ministry of Works has issued a public reminder to motorists travelling for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri ‘balik kampung’ exodus, releasing a list of Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) camera locations along the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

In a statement posted on its social media channels, the ministry advised drivers to be vigilant and adhere to speed limits, noting that the cameras are strategically placed to automatically detect traffic offences.

As roads become busier with holiday traffic, the ministry stressed that the system is in place to ensure all road users comply with regulations for their collective safety.

“Drive cautiously, obey the speed limit, and always be careful. It is better to be slow and arrive safely at your destination to celebrate with your loved ones,” the ministry said.

Below are the official AwAS camera locations for motorists’ reference.

AwAS camera locations on PLUS Expressway

Northbound:

KM 1, Johor Bahru

KM 151.4, Pagoh

KM 184.2, Jasin

KM 214.4, Alor Gajah

KM 299.9, Kampar

KM 301.6, Kajang

KM 375.9, Slim River

KM 204.6, Taiping

KM 174, Bandar Baharu

KM 97.2, Kuala Muda

Southbound: