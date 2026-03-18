KUALA LUMPUR — Former human resources minister Steven Sim has defended his pro-worker record, following a High Court ruling that found he acted with bias in favour of employers during a trade dispute last year.

Sim reiterated his position, saying his track record in government has always been to support workers, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“My stand is very clear. From my time in the ministry, my position has been proven through what I have done, whether in terms of policy, programmes, or legislation – we stand with workers,” he said after an event.

He added that his approach had even drawn criticism from some employers in the past who complained he was “too aligned with workers.”

Sim served as human resources minister from 2023 to 2025 and is now the minister of entrepreneur and cooperatives development

The High Court ruled in February that Sim, in his then-ministerial capacity, failed to remain neutral when he intervened in a dispute between commercial banks and the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) over Hari Raya festive aid payments.

Judicial Commissioner Aliza Sulaiman said in a recent judgment that Sim appeared to support the Malayan Commercial Banks’ Association’s (MCBA) proposal for a reduced payment, thereby compromising the ministry’s role as an impartial arbiter.

When asked about the ruling, Sim, declined to comment due to the ongoing legal process.

“This case is already in court, so I think we should let the court decide. But my position is clear: to safeguard the interests of the people, especially the majority, especially workers,” he said.

* A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the High Court ruling was yesterday.