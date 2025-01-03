SYDNEY, Jan 3 — A surfer missing in southern Australia was likely mauled to death by a shark, police said today as they combed the coast for his body.

Witnesses saw a shark attack the man as he caught waves yesterday evening at a popular surf spot known as “Granites” in the state of South Australia, police said.

Senior constable Rebecca Stokes said the 28-year-old man’s surfboard had since been recovered.

“But there was just no sign of this young man, there’s just been no sign of him,” she told national broadcaster ABC.

South Australia police said today in a separate statement they believed he was “the victim of a fatal shark attack”.

There were no details on the shark involved, but great whites are known to prowl South Australia’s windswept coastline.

A 55-year-old man was fatally attacked by a shark while surfing near Granites in 2023.

Two other surfers were killed at different breaks in South Australia the same year.

Late last week, a 40-year-old pastor was killed by a shark while fishing off the Great Barrier Reef on the other side of Australia. — AFP