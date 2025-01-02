CAIRO, Jan 2 — The Palestinian Authority temporarily halted operations of Qatar’s Al Jazeera television in the territory including its broadcasts, citing the network’s dissemination of “inciting material,” the Palestinian news agency WAFA said yesterday.

The culture, interior and communications ministers made the decision jointly because the channel broadcast material that was “deceiving and stirring strife,” WAFA said without providing details on the subject matter.

The order said the decision was temporary but did not specify an end date.

The Palestinian Authority criticised Al Jazeera last week over its coverage of the weeks-long standoff between Palestinian security forces and militant fighters in the Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera denounced yesterday’s decision as “an attempt to discourage it from reporting spiraling events in the occupied territories,” according to a statement.

It called on the Palestinian Authority to rescind the decision and allow its journalists to report freely from the West Bank without intimidation.

The decision was not expected to be implemented in Hamas-run Gaza where the Palestinian Authority does not exercise power.

Fatah, the faction that controls the Palestinian Authority, said the broadcaster was sowing division in “our Arab homeland in general and in Palestine in particular”. It encouraged Palestinians not to cooperate with the network.

The Israeli military in September raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in the West Bank city of Ramallah and ordered it shut.

Israel in May issued an order barring the channel from operating and broadcasting in the country, saying it posed a threat to Israeli security. A court subsequently upheld the ban. — Reuters