HONG KONG, Dec 30 — A fatal traffic accident in the Jordan district of Kowloon in Hong Kong today claimed the life of an elderly man and left three others injured after a car mounted the pavement.

According to RTHK, police received reports at around 10am of the incident near Luen Tak Building on Jordan Road.

The driver of a BMW iX3 electric car reportedly felt unwell and ran a red light before veering onto the pedestrian walkway.

The vehicle struck two men and a woman, leaving the scene in chaos.

One of the men later died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Eyewitness footage captured the harrowing moment the car careened onto the pavement.

Hong Kong’s Transport Department closed a section of Jordan Road to traffic following the crash.

Police have classified the incident as a fatal traffic accident and are continuing their investigation.