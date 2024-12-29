BANGKOK, Dec 29 — The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has confirmed that two Thai nationals were aboard a Jeju Air flight that crashed at an airport in the country’s south-west on Sunday.

Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nikorndej Balankura, stated that the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul is in close communication with South Korean authorities to monitor the situation.

“Initial reports indicate that there are two Thai passengers on board. Their conditions are currently being verified, and any updates will be shared as soon as possible,” Nikorndej said in a statement here on Sunday.

It was reported that the flight, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, departed from Thailand and was en route to Muan International Airport in South Korea when the incident occurred.

Nikorndej added that the Royal Thai Embassy has urged any close relatives of Thai nationals on the flight to contact the embassy for updates or further information via the emergency hotline numbers +82 10 6747 0095 or +82 10 3099 2955.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on her official X account, has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured passengers on board.

Paetongtarn stated that the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to urgently investigate whether any Thai nationals were on board the plane and to determine the current situation.

“I have ordered immediate assistance. If there are Thai passengers, please contact their families to inform them of the progress and ensure that the Ministry of Foreign affairs report the situation at all times,” she said.

Yonhap News Agency reported that at least 62 people were dead and many others presumably injured after the plane veered off the runway while landing and collided with a fence at the airport in Muan county, about 288 kilometres south-west of Seoul.

The accident happened at 9.07am.

A malfunction in the landing gear likely caused the passenger plane to crash while attempting a crash landing after the first landing attempt failed, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing authorities. — Bernama