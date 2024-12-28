LONDON, Dec 28 — Air travellers in Britain faced further disruption on Saturday, as fog that has blanketed much of the country in recent days grounded flights and hampered landings and take-offs.

London Gatwick airport was most affected, according to aircraft tracking website Flightradar24.

Various airports saw disruption on Friday, including Manchester and the country’s busiest hub, Heathrow.

“As widespread fog continues to affect some UK airports today, temporary air traffic restrictions remain in place at locations with low visibility,” the air traffic control authority NATS said.

It said the restrictions were to maintain safety and that its teams were working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.

In some areas, thick fog patches could reduce visibility down to just 100 metres, Britain’s weather agency, the Met Office, said.

A spokesperson for Gatwick airport said the temporary air traffic restrictions in place due to fog causing poor visibility could lead to delays “throughout the day”.

The disruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. — AFP