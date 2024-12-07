JAKARTA, Dec 7 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has expressed support for the resignation of Miftah Maulana Habiburrahman, also known as Gus Miftah, from his position as the President’s Special Envoy for Religious Harmony and Development of Religious Facilities, following a viral video in which he insulted an iced tea seller.

Prabowo described the resignation as a responsible decision, emphasising that while Gus Miftah may not have intended to offend anyone, he had acknowledged his mistake.

“He realised his mistake, took full responsibility, and stepped down. We appreciate that action,” Prabowo said at the Merdeka Palace on Friday night, according to a statement from the Presidential Secretariat.

“In Indonesia, it is rare for someone to voluntarily resign over their mistakes,” he added.

Prabowo also confirmed that a replacement for Gus Miftah would be appointed in the near future, and discussions regarding the certification for religious preachers would involve relevant stakeholders, including the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

Gus Miftah, a prominent preacher, resigned after a video of him insulting an iced tea seller went viral during a sermon in Magelang, Central Java, last month.

Announcing his resignation on Friday, Gus Miftah said it was a personal decision made after careful consideration, without any external pressure.

In the video, he was seen addressing a seller vending drinks among the audience, saying, “Still selling more? Still a lot left? Sell elsewhere, stupid. If it doesn’t sell, that’s fate,” sparking widespread criticism.

The seller appeared stunned but smiled at the remarks. Gus Miftah later apologised during a visit to the seller’s home in Magelang on Wednesday, where they reconciled. — Bernama