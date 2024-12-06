BEIJING, Dec —The United States destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) has exercised navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the disputed Spratly Islands, in accordance with international law, the US Navy said today.

The passage taken by the USS Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, challenges restrictions on "innocent passage" imposed by the People's Republic of China, Taiwan and Vietnam with claims to the Spratly Islands, it said in a statement.

The navy called unilateral imposition of any authorisation or advance notification requirement for such passage "unlawful". — Reuters