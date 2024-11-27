SEOUL, Nov 27 — In South Korea, funeral wreaths have become a powerful symbol of protest.

The Korea Herald reported on the changing trends in protests and how protests have become part of that change.

Traditionally, protests involved physical presence and direct action, but now, sending funeral wreaths with sharp messages is gaining popularity.

This method first appeared in 2006 and has since been used in various sectors, including politics, education, and entertainment.

For instance, students at Dongduk Women's University opposed the school's plan to convert to a co-ed institution by filling the campus with condolence flowers. Similarly, fans of K-pop group BTS sent wreaths to their agency, demanding action against malicious rumours.

Experts believe this form of protest is effective because it allows individuals to express strong discontent without being physically present.

The cost of a wreath, around US$71 (RM315.50), is considered a small price for the significant impact it can have.

Authorities have responded by requiring protestors to report the materials they plan to use 48 hours before a demonstration.