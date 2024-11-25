AVIGNON (France), Nov 25 — French prosectors said today they were seeking the maximum 20-year jail term for the man charged with enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife, in a trial that has shaken France.

AVIGNON (France), Nov 25 — French prosectors said today they were seeking the maximum 20-year jail term for the man charged with enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife, in a trial that has shaken France.

“Twenty years is a lot because it is 20 years of a life... But it is both a lot and too little. Too little in view of the seriousness of the acts that were committed and repeated,” prosecutor Laure Chabaud told the court. — AFP

“Twenty years is a lot because it is 20 years of a life... But it is both a lot and too little. Too little in view of the seriousness of the acts that were committed and repeated,” prosecutor Laure Chabaud told the court. — AFP