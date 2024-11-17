WEST PALM BEACH (Florida), Nov 17 — President-elect Donald Trump flew to New York City yesterday for what sources said were plans to attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship event today at a heavily guarded Madison Square Garden.

The Trump transition team would not say where Trump was going yesterday, but two sources familiar with his movements said he planned to attend the UFC event at Madison Square Garden, where he held a controversial campaign rally on October 27.

His self-styled “Trump Force One” plane carrying him and his entourage left Palm Beach airport shortly after nightfall for the two-hour flight. It was only the second time Trump has left the Palm Beach, Florida, area since winning the presidential election on November 5.

The 78-year-old Republican flew to Washington last Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and has otherwise been filling Cabinet positions for his incoming administration from his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

A heavy security presence was in place around Madison Square Garden in anticipation of his arrival.

Known by some in the mixed martial arts world as the “Combatant in Chief,” Trump counts UFC President Dana White as a close friend and considers fans of the sport part of his political base.

Today's headline event in the octagon at UFC 309 is a battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. — Reuters