SEOUL, Oct 29 — South Korea’s youth employment rate has reportedly hit a record high, but the increase is largely due to a surge in contingent or temporary work, according to the latest statistics.

Data from Statistics Korea showed that employment among South Koreans in their 20s reached 61.7 per cent in August, marking the highest level recorded for the month since the government began tracking this metric in 1999.

South Korea-based The Chosun Daily reported that however, the rise was largely due to a surge in non-regular jobs — which covers roles that offer limited job security and are typically without the benefits associated with full-time, permanent jobs.

It reported that of the 3.4 million South Koreans in their 20s who were employed, about 43.1 per cent — or approximately 1.5 million — were in non-regular positions, the highest proportion since data collection on the category began in 2003.

The report also pointed out the trend shows that more Korean firms are reducing entry-level full-time positions in favour of hiring temporary or experienced staff.

With fewer full-time openings available, many in their 20s are reportedly taking part-time jobs to manage their living costs while seeking more stable employment.

This trend also affects South Korea’s teenagers: the report said that among the 159,000 employed 15 to 19-year-olds, nearly 90 per cent are in non-regular roles, a 20-point increase from a decade ago.