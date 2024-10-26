TAIPEI, Oct 26 — More than 180,000 people celebrated LGBTQ+ equality and diversity in Taipei today at east Asia’s largest Pride march, joined by Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and the reigning queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nymphia Wind.

Taiwan legalised same sex marriage in 2019 in a first for Asia and is a bastion of tolerance and liberalism in a region where the rights of sexual minorities are often either suppressed or outlawed.

The streets of central Taipei were packed for the 22nd annual parade.

Taiwan’s Nymphia, whose Drag Race win in April electrified the island, appeared wearing an outfit inspired by mediaeval armour with a rainbow flag shoulder cape.

“I just have to come back every year for the parade,” she said, describing her armour look as representing the defence of gay rights.

Hsiao led the ruling Democratic Progressive Party delegation, marching behind a banner reading “Be Yourself” and stopping every now and again to dance and wave to the crowd.

“I’m proud of you, and I’m proud of Taiwan,” she said before setting off.

Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim attends the annual Taiwan’s Pride parade in Taipei October 26, 2024. — Reuters pic

President Lai Ching-te, who last year while he was running for the presidency marched in Pride as the most senior government official ever to do so, posted a video message of support on social media, though said he could not take part in person due to prior appointments and for security reasons.

“The government will continue to work hard to put into practice gender equality so everyone in this land of Taiwan can embrace inclusion and not need fear what others think,” he said.

Organisers put the number of attendees at more than 180,000.

Taiwan’s openness on LGBTQ+ issues stands in marked contrast with its giant neighbour China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

While same sex relations are not illegal in China, same sex marriage is not recognised, and the government has been cracking down on activists and depictions of LGBTQ+ people in the media. — Reuters