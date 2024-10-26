BELFAST, Oct 26 — A Northern Irish man yesterday was given a life sentence for 185 charges of online child sexual abuse and blackmail related to so-called catfishing attacks, one of which led to the suicide of a 12-year-old American girl.

The court heard that computer science student Alexander McCartney, 26, groomed victims around the world on messaging sites including Snapchat and Instagram, by making them believe they were talking online to a teenage girl of similar age.

He would then encourage them to send indecent images or engage in sexual activity via a webcam or mobile phone, which he would then share online with others and used them to threaten the children.

He sometimes forced his victims to involve siblings as young as three in the abuse.

One of his victims, 12-year-old Cimarron Thomas from West Virginia, took her own life in 2018 with her father’s gun during online contact with McCartney, the court heard.

She was found by her nine-year-old sister.

Under the life sentence, McCartney will be eligible for consideration of release in 2039, Justice John O’Hara told Belfast Crown Court.

McCartney, who had pleaded guilty to all charges, sat with his head down as the judge described his crimes and stood up with his eyes closed when the sentence was announced. He was led away in handcuffs. — Reuters

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).

** If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

*** If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).





