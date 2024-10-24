BEIJING, Oct 24 — French physicist Gérard Mourou who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in physics with Canadian Donna Strickland, is now a chair professor at China’s top ranking Peking University’s School of Physics.

His appointment is aimed at setting up a cutting-edge international institute in Beijing that will research laser physics, particle and nuclear physics, medical physics, and astrophysics among others, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported today.

Aged 80 now, Mourou began his role on October 12 and is currently meeting with students and leading researchers.

Mourou is renowned for his pioneering work on chirped pulse amplification, which enabled advancements in ultra-fast laser applications.

According to the SCMP, Mourou has collaborated extensively with Chinese universities and institutions throughout his career, often praising China’s scientific advancements.

He was instrumental in developing a laser-driven multi-beam facility, a joint project involving Peking University and the École Polytechnique in Paris.

At a public event in Beijing shortly after winning the Nobel Prize, he reportedly said: “The gap is really narrowing. I was amazed to see the progress. I don’t know how you can do better than that.”

Mourou has been reported praising the Chinese government’s focus on the sciences more effectively than the United States, especially under former President Donald Trump.

According to Peking University’s human resources office, chair professorships are designed to attract high-level talent to the university.

Born in Albertville, France, in 1944, Mourou earned his PhD from Pierre and Marie Curie University in 1973 and later worked at the University of Rochester.



He also founded the Centre for Ultrafast Optical Science at the University of Michigan and initiated the Extreme Light Infrastructure, a leading high-powered laser facility network.

In 2020, Mourou was elected as a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, recognising his significant ties to Chinese academia.



