TAIPEI, Oct 23 — Taiwan’s National Highway Police Bureau is not fitting highway cameras with AI detection software along National Highway 1 near Taoyuan.

According to Taiwan CNA, the bureau stated yesterday that this is in response to increased traffic fatalities.

The cameras will automatically photograph both drivers and passengers that are not wearing seatbelts and use AI to identify them.

Between January and September, 16 people died while not wearing seatbelts, which is six times more than the same period in 2023 thus necessitating more stringent measures to ensure compliance with seatbelt rules.

Other existing law enforcement measures will be strengthened as well while the AI system will be rolled out to the entire highway network depending on how effective it is.