DÜSSELDORF, Oct 23 — While ordering a Coke with pizza is nothing unusual, a German pizzeria decided to offer the other kind of coke, the kind that gets you a free visit to the police station.

BBC reported that German police raided a pizzeria in western Germany serving up cocaine to customers ordering special item number 40 from the menu.

They had been tipped off earlier in March by food inspectors, leading to the pizzeria being closely monitored by drug enforcement officers, said criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke on Monday.

Police had even gone so far as to visit the pizzeria’s manager at his apartment and the 36-year-old reportedly chucked a bag of drugs “right into the arms of the police officers”, according to Düsseldorf police.

A search of the manager’s apartment unearthed 400g of cannabis, 1.6 kilogrammes of cocaine and €268,000 in cash.

Despite being detained (but released later) by the police, the manager puzzlingly reopened his restaurant and continued selling the drug and pizza combo.

However, this did give investigators a chance to trace the drug supply chain to the pizzeria and by doing so busted a drug ring weeks later.

Two cannabis plantations were found, three people were arrested with a 22-year-old suspect who could be the head of the operation.

As for the pizzeria manager, he was detained while attempting to leave the country.

