BEIJING, Oct 17 — Young Chinese couples are increasingly ditching traditional lavish wedding ceremonies in favour of budget-friendly celebrations at fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Haidilao hotpot restaurants, reported South China Morning Post.

According to the report, while Chinese weddings are known for their extravagant rituals, many of today’s young people are opting for simpler venues to avoid the pressure of elaborate customs and reduce costs.

Couples choosing fast-food chains also enjoy the perks of a playful, youthful setting. At Haidilao, staff decorate the venue and sing wedding songs, while McDonald’s offers quirky touches like McNugget bouquets for the big day.

For example, Xiaoyezi, a bride from Guangdong, celebrated her wedding with 20 guests at a McDonald’s branch for just 800 yuan (RM520). Her event featured Coke toasts and playful moments in the playground area. “It was truly an unforgettable day,” she told South China Morning Post.

Similarly, Li Mengmeng from Shanghai held her wedding at Haidilao, appreciating the casual atmosphere and the hotpot’s ability to cater to all tastes.

These couples are choosing to invest their savings elsewhere, with Xiaoyezi spending over 100,000 yuan on wedding photos in Greece, and Li focusing on renovating her new home.

The trend has received widespread support online, with one netizen commenting, “What young people need is a wedding that allows them to express themselves.”