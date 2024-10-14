HONG KONG, Oct 14 — A zoo in Hong Kong has been closed following the discovery of eight dead animals, with a necropsy underway to ascertain the cause of death.

According to South China Morning Post, the deceased animals were found yesterday at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens in the Central district.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department told the newspaper that the dead included a De Brazza’s monkey, a common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins, and three white-faced saki monkeys.

Meanwhile, in a statement released today, the authorities confirmed that necropsies and laboratory tests had been promptly arranged to investigate the deaths.

The Mammals Section of the gardens will remain closed today for disinfection and cleaning, while the health of the remaining animals will be closely monitored.

Other facilities within the park will continue to operate during this time.

Established in 1871, the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens is the city's oldest park, covering an area of 5.6 hectares (13.8 acres).

It was renamed in 1975 and currently houses approximately 158 birds, 93 mammals, and 21 reptiles across about 40 enclosures.



