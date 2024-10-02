SYDNEY, Oct 2 — Australian police on Wednesday charged a 19-year-old woman after an investigation into Hezbollah flags flown at a Sydney demonstration.

“She was arrested and charged with cause public display of prohibited terrorists organisation symbol,” said New South Wales Police.

Other attendees at the pro-Palestine protests, which took place in Sydney and Melbourne last week, also waved Hamas flags or placards with slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The protest has divided politicians, police and community leaders on what constitutes free speech or illegal activity.

Authorities remain on high alert ahead of two planned protests this week that will mark the one year anniversary since the Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday the two protests—set for October 6 and 7 -- should not go ahead and that any demonstration would be seen “as incredibly provocative.”

“It would not advance any cause. It would cause a great deal of distress,” he told national broadcaster ABC. Albanese added he would attend a vigil instead.

Police have indicated they would seek to stop the demonstrations from going ahead.

New South Wales Police said Tuesday despite discussions with organisers, they were “not satisfied that the protest can proceed safely” and had decided to apply to the NSW Supreme court to prohibit them.

The matter will be heard in court later this week.

Protest organisers, the Palestine Action Group Sydney, said the police action was “an attack on fundamental democratic rights”.

“We intend on defending our right to protest and are determined to continue standing for justice for Palestine and Lebanon,” the group said in a statement. — AFP



