WASHINGTON, Sept 29 — The United States yesterday offered clear support for Israel’s bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, including a strike that killed the group’s longtime leader, but also said the time has come for ceasefires there and in Gaza.

President Joe Biden called the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians.”

In a statement one day after an Israeli air strike on a southern Beirut suburb killed Nasrallah, Biden reiterated US support for “Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Huthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for president in November, called Nasrallah “a terrorist with American blood on his hands.”

The strong support from Washington, Israel’s top ally, came as Russia, several European countries and the United Nations warned of the killing’s potential repercussions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“This cycle of violence must stop now, and all sides must step back from the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, as well as the wider region, cannot afford an all-out war.”

In his statement, Biden underscored the need for a diplomatic solution.

“Ultimately, our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means,” he said, mentioning a ceasefire proposal in Gaza and negotiations on allowing the safe return of residents to Israel and southern Lebanon.

“It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after leaving church yesterday, Biden said “it’s time for a ceasefire” after one asked whether an Israeli ground invasion was inevitable.

‘Postured to protect US forces’

In the meantime, Washington was reviewing its military presence in the region.

Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to “further enhance the defense posture of US military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war.”

Austin spoke twice with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Friday, stressing that “the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

“The secretary made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel.”

Also yesterday, the State Department ordered family members of its diplomats in Beirut to leave, while authorizing the departure of some staff “due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in Beirut.”

The agency also urged US citizens to leave “while commercial options still remain available.”

Military officials in Israel announced yesterday that Nasrallah, who headed Hezbollah for more than three decades, died in a bombardment targeting the group’s headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut late Friday.

Hezbollah confirmed the death hours later. — AFP