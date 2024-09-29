BANGKOK, Sept 29 — Anti-drunk driving campaigners in Thailand are urging recipients of the government’s 10,000-baht (RM1,272) cash handout to refrain from spending the funds on alcohol to prevent potential accidents.

According to Bangkok Post, Phattarabhandhu Krissana, chairman of the Network of Victims Against Drunk Driving, said the money should be allocated to necessities or investments instead.

He noted that alcohol consumption could lead to accidents, potentially resulting in disabilities for the recipients or others.

Drunk driving is a leading cause of road accidents in Thailand, resulting in 284,253 fatalities and injuries from 2019 to 2023, costing the country 370 billion baht.

Bangkok Post also reported that the network, along with the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, advised members to use part of the cash for vehicle taxes, which help fund the protection of accident victims.

Phattarabhandhu added that some members of the 15,000-strong network had already received their funds during the first round of distribution this week, providing crucial support amid ongoing economic challenges.

The Thai government is currently disbursing the 10,000-baht payments to 12.4 million state welfare cardholders and 2.1 million disability cardholders, with a focus on vulnerable groups. The final batch of recipients is expected to receive their payments tomorrow.

Initially part of a broader “digital wallet” stimulus programme aimed at 45 million Thais aged 16 and over, the initiative has faced funding uncertainties.

A government source revealed that while the scheme would continue, the second phase might see payments reduced to 5,000 baht per person due to the need for flood relief funds.

Approximately 152.7 billion baht from the 2025 fiscal budget has been allocated for this scheme, with some of it likely redirected to aid flood recovery efforts.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul stated that the surge in cash withdrawals indicates financial strain among recipients, and their spending is expected to boost economic activity.

However, opposition MP Sirikanya Tansakun expressed concerns that the reduced handouts — from 500 billion baht to 145 billion — may not be sufficient to stimulate GDP growth as initially planned.

She noted that many businesses continue to report sluggish conditions despite the handout.