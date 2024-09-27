SEOUL, Sept 27 — A Hong Kong woman was arrested for snapping pictures inside a traditional bathhouse on Jeju Island in South Korea, and has been prohibited from leaving the island for more than two months.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman’s husband said the incident happened on July 7, when the 67-year-old woman and her three companions were touring the western portion of the well-known resort island as part of a tour package.

She went inside a jjimjilbang, or Korean bathhouse, and shot pictures in a forbidden area.

Jjimjilbang facilities often have massage tables, hot tubs, showers, and traditional Korean kiln saunas. They are also often gender-segregated.

Numerous customers complained that pictures of their bodies were being taken without their permission, prompting police to be contacted.

The woman was arrested after officers examined her phone and found the images.