BANGKOK, Sept 22 — A Thai man fatally shot his ex-wife, her mother, and a teenage relative before turning the gun on himself.

The Bangkok Post reported that shootings occurred yesterday at a house in Khampom village at Phon Pek in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province.

Police were alerted to the scene around 11:30 am.

Upon arrival, they found a Toyota car with Nong Khai license plates parked in front of the one-story house.

The shooter, Noppadol Unthasee, 55, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the body of 18-year-old Phonphiphat Thongyot was found in the bathroom.

Police also discovered the bodies of Noppadol’s mother-in-law Jaruayporn Faengrit, 50, and her daughter, Noppadol’s ex-wife, Khalita Faengrit, 28, both with gunshot wounds.

Noppoadol and Khalita’s two-year old daughter was found next to her mother’s body and was immediately taken into custody.

Khalita had left the shooter after repeated incidents of domestic violence, with the man constantly attempting to reconcile despite her refusals.

Police said that the shooting could have been motivated by Noppadol hearing of his ex-wife seeing a new man.